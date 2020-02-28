Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,507,000 after buying an additional 403,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,081,000 after buying an additional 647,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,731,000 after buying an additional 186,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,408,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

CBRE stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.