Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.57. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $186.06 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

