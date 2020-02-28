Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

