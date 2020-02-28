Busey Wealth Management Buys 1,429 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $166.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

