Busey Wealth Management Buys 5,569 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 25,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 46.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

