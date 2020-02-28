Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Nike accounts for about 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $88.55 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

