Busey Wealth Management Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.