Busey Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,981.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE ORCL opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

