Busey Wealth Management Has $13.04 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,140 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.37.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

