Busey Wealth Management Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

