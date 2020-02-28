Busey Wealth Management Has $31.61 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $5,393,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,318.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $954.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,468.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

