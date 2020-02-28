Busey Wealth Management Has $4.13 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day moving average of $220.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

