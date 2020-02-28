Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $406,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,765 shares of company stock worth $19,331,339. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.