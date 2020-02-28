Busey Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,997,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 994,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $119.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.