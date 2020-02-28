Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,150 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN stock opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.10. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $160.39 and a one year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

