Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,223 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 67,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.