Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,488 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.