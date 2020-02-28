Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,570 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $94.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $184.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

