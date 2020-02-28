Busey Wealth Management Purchases 56,128 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 172.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

