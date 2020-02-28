Busey Wealth Management Purchases 624 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 53,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.85.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $310.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.48. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

