Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,187,788,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $189.75 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,955 shares of company stock valued at $17,693,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.