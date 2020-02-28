Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

