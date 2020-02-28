Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,478 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

CAT opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

