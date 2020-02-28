Busey Wealth Management Sells 9,751 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 44,935 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

