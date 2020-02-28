Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,321 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,044 shares of company stock worth $420,548 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

