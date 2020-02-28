Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Update

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 30th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

BFST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

BFST stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 1,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,868. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

