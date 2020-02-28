BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Achieves Market Cap of $174,733.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $174,733.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

