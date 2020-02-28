Bytom Market Capitalization Achieves $78.11 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Kucoin, HitBTC and RightBTC. Bytom has a market capitalization of $78.11 million and $13.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00693508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 583.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CoinTiger, HitBTC, LBank, RightBTC, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Neraex, BitMart, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bibox, EXX, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.