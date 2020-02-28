Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CABO traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,573.02. The company had a trading volume of 72,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,109. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $910.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,830.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,703.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,457.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,204 shares of company stock worth $3,548,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,478.80.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

