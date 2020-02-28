Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,426 shares of company stock worth $10,730,477 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,924. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $97.23 and a 12-month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.