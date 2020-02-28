Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

WHD opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

