Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WHD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

WHD opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cactus by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

