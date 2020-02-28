Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Bank of America

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WHD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. 875,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,793. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Cactus had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cactus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.