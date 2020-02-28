Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) EVP Jerry W. Powell Buys 5,000 Shares

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00.

CADE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 127,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,276. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

