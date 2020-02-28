Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys Shares of 254,997 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.

