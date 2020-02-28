Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $193.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 22.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $193,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.