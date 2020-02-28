Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,149 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

