Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $69.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $69,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $404,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $273.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.