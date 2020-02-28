Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 12,647 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,557,000 after purchasing an additional 598,531 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,475,000 after purchasing an additional 371,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $298.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.10 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

