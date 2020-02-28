Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 54,468 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,468 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.71% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

ESGV opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

