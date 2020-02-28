Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 6,270 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $151.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

