Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.70 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

