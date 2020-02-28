Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $964.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.68. 1,132,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,284. Camping World has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.