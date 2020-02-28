Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0955 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,041. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.