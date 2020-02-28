Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Position Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 244.8% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 price objective (up previously from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

NYSE:CP opened at $251.81 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

