Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $23.26 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

