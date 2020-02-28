Canadian Western Bank’s (CBWBF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.77% from the stock’s current price.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CBWBF traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

