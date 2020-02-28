CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the January 30th total of 12,910,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

NYSE CTST opened at C$0.67 on Friday. CannTrust has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$10.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CannTrust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CannTrust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CannTrust during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

