Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Cantel Medical posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Cantel Medical from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Cantel Medical stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 475,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.96. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $93.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

