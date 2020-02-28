Cantor Fitzgerald Increases ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $84.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXLS. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,825. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ExlService by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in ExlService by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 470,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.